Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Plan for Route 311 pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond

Plan for Appalachian Trail pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond
Plan for Appalachian Trail pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond(VDOT)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan for a pedestrian bridge across Route 311 in Roanoke County continues to advance in Richmond.

Tuesday morning, members of the Commonwealth Transportation Board received a briefing on the project that will be built near the McAfee Knob parking lot.

Next month, they’re expected to approve agreements with the National Park Service and other partners that will allow the project to move forward.

Tuesday morning, board members said advocates for the Appalachian Trail have identified other crossings in Virginia that deserve similar treatment.

E. Scott Kasprowicz is a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

“They’ve got four crossings that they’d like us to consider making improvements in the pedestrian facilities, so I think that’s something that we can coordinate in the near future,” he said. “I believe they’re in the process of putting a letter together requesting specific action on those four crossings.”

The Board expects to award a contract for the project in November. The parking lot will close during construction. And the bridge should be completed by October of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional rainfall totals may top 2-4" through the end of the week.
Weather Alert Day: Periods of rain return along with the flood risk
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Primary election polls close in Virginia
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
The greatest flood risk remains south of the 460 corridor over the next few days.
Tuesday, June 20 - Evening Outlook
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
The Hokie storm chasers are ready to track storms out in the Great Plains.
Hokie storm chasers make their way to the Great Plains