Plan for Route 311 pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan for a pedestrian bridge across Route 311 in Roanoke County continues to advance in Richmond.

Tuesday morning, members of the Commonwealth Transportation Board received a briefing on the project that will be built near the McAfee Knob parking lot.

Next month, they’re expected to approve agreements with the National Park Service and other partners that will allow the project to move forward.

Tuesday morning, board members said advocates for the Appalachian Trail have identified other crossings in Virginia that deserve similar treatment.

E. Scott Kasprowicz is a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

“They’ve got four crossings that they’d like us to consider making improvements in the pedestrian facilities, so I think that’s something that we can coordinate in the near future,” he said. “I believe they’re in the process of putting a letter together requesting specific action on those four crossings.”

The Board expects to award a contract for the project in November. The parking lot will close during construction. And the bridge should be completed by October of 2024.

