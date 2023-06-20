Birthdays
Primary election day is here in Virginia

Your Vote Virginia graphic
Your Vote Virginia graphic(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Primary election day in Virginia is June 20, to determine which candidates move on to the general election in November.

On the ballot are candidates for State Senate, House of Delegates and a variety of local races.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We will have results from southwest Virginia races posted on our home page once results start to come in after 7 p.m. Statewide results will be found here.

Click here for election day information, including lists of candidates and polling places, from the Virginia Department of Elections.

