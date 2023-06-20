Birthdays
Road closure leads Pulaski business to shut doors

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time for everything to go off the shelves at Amazing Grace Boutique and Café.

“We’re closing up shop,” said owner Regina Dean.

She says business at her downtown Pulaski shop was booming until a portion of Main Street was closed for a waterline project in December.

“We’ve got a lot of handicapped people that come through or bringing their children out,” she said. “It was during the frigid freezing months, so it was hard for people and I understand that, but once the streets opened back up I did think that things would get better, but it has not.”

There was optimism when the street re-opened in April, but it didn’t turn into sales.

“I thought once they opened the street back up, and we got to go two-ways, that it would help a lot, but it seems to me that it’s made it worse,” Dean said. “People want to bypass the two-way, the stoplights being taken out, they just, they’re going around the backways to get through, so they’re bypassing downtown.”

She says without more community support, her business won’t be the last to close its doors downtown.

“They need to support the businesses that are left and the ones that are coming,” Dean said. “If they don’t, they’ll see them on the news next.”

The shop’s last day open will be June 30.

“I’ve done everything that I possibly can to keep the doors open but I can’t do that without their support so I’m just done with it,” Dean said.

