Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino
Caesars’ temporary casino generates nearly $12 million in first two weeks of opening
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Maryland man charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Wintergreen police officer
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Rain overspreads the region with a few storms as well.
Flood risk increases with multiple days of soakers
I-81 drivers can expect delays

Latest News

Fishburn Rezoning Again
Fishburn Rezoning Again
The former Fishburn Park Caretaker's Cottage in May.
Amended proposal for Fishburn Park coffee shop heads to Roanoke City Council Tuesday
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend