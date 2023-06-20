Start-up Slam gives Danville residents opportunity to pitch business ideas

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association is hosting a Start-up Slam Tuesday night from 6 to 8 at Smokestack Theatre Company.

They are inviting the community to come out and support creative business ideas, make new friends, and network with people.

15 participants are allowed to share their ideas with the crowd under a 3-minute time limit.

“One of the big goals of this event is just to help people share ideas and nothing more than that,” said Will Mackman, Programs and Services Manager for the River District Association. “Then, if you say your idea in front of an audience of 30, 40, or 50 people, then, all of a sudden, people might like it and you might think, ‘oh, there’s a market for this,’ or ‘I can make it happen.’”

Admission is $10 and includes a meal. The person whose pitch gets the most votes will win all the cash collected at the door.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.