Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia Primary Elections: What you need to know before you hit the polls

Primary Elections
Primary Elections(MGN)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia voters will head to the polls for more than 40 General Assembly primaries across the state Tuesday.

The election results will have a major impact on the political landscape in Richmond next year.

In many districts, the candidate who wins the nomination will likely be the favorite in the fall. While the November elections will bring big changes to the Virginia General Assembly.

In our area, some races to watch are the Marie March Wren Williams matchup in House District 47, and the three-way Democratic primary in Senate District 4 with DA Pierce, Luke Priddy, and Trish White-Boyd.

Senate District 11 will see longtime Senator Creigh Deeds facing Delegate Sally Hudson.

Plus, two candidates are vying for the new 39th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Will Davis will be taking on Ron Jefferson in the Republican primary.

WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton says this primary election is historic in many ways.

“One of the interesting things in terms of retirements, ten senators, eighteen delegates kind of retiring, but what’s interesting there are 12 incumbent Democrats that are facing challenges and only four incumbent Republicans and so you will have a large number that will lose and therefore instead of retiring are retiring based on the electoral outcome and that’s a significant outcome itself and highly unusual to have that number of challenges within long term service,” said WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

Denton went on to say this primary is one of the most consequential Virginia has seen in two decades.

WDBJ7 Senior reporter Joe Dashiell has profiled some of our local and statewide races.

The deadline to return ballots issued by mail is 7:00 pm. All mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than June 20, 2023.

Be sure to bring a valid ID.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can read more about primary elections by visiting the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Some areas could see an additional 3-6+" of rain by the end of the week.
Weather Alert Day: Flood risk increases with multiple days of rain
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Pedestrian killed in Campbell County traffic
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window

Latest News

Primary Election Day
Primary Election Day
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
Wearing purple, or donating time and money can help to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and...
AGING IN PLACE: JUNE IS ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH