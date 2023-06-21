Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

10-year-old Frankie Martinez launches Kickstarter to try and continue hot sauce business

Frankie's Spicy Farm Kickstarter
Frankie's Spicy Farm Kickstarter(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One 10-year-old is refusing to give up on his hot sauce business.

Frankie Martinez created Frankie’s Spicy Farm as part of a 4-H project. He ended up selling around 1,400 bottles of his homemade hot sauce at the local farmers’ market and through online orders.

Martinez now needs to have his hot sauce commercially produced to be able to sell it again. He recently launched a Kickstarter to help him reach the $5,000 needed to have it safely bottled.

“My hot sauce is made by a kid for kids and adults, too, if they want,” said Martinez, owner of Frankie’s Spicy Farm. “It’s for people who, if they don’t like hot sauce, they can taste my hot sauce, and they’ll start liking it a little. Then, they can go up in heat, and up in heat, and then, they can try the spiciest one.”

So far, he has raised $1,620 out of $5,000. The goal has to be reached by July 29, or it will be refunded to the donors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another wave of showers and isolated storms move in Thursday and Friday.
Periods of rain return Thursday along with a warming trend
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Provisional votes not yet counted after Virginia primary election
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
The Boardwalk funnel cake
Funnel cake shop opens in downtown Blacksburg

Latest News

Roanoke College
Roanoke College poll tracks Virginians’ political anxiety, trust in government
Security films will be installed on the first-floor windows of E.C Glass High School before the...
“Every Second Counts” safety project to install security films on windows of Lynchburg Public Schools
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Project Imagine's youth sports-based development camp
21 kids graduate from Project Imagine’s sports-based youth development program