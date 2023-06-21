10-year-old Frankie Martinez launches Kickstarter to try and continue hot sauce business

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One 10-year-old is refusing to give up on his hot sauce business.

Frankie Martinez created Frankie’s Spicy Farm as part of a 4-H project. He ended up selling around 1,400 bottles of his homemade hot sauce at the local farmers’ market and through online orders.

Martinez now needs to have his hot sauce commercially produced to be able to sell it again. He recently launched a Kickstarter to help him reach the $5,000 needed to have it safely bottled.

“My hot sauce is made by a kid for kids and adults, too, if they want,” said Martinez, owner of Frankie’s Spicy Farm. “It’s for people who, if they don’t like hot sauce, they can taste my hot sauce, and they’ll start liking it a little. Then, they can go up in heat, and up in heat, and then, they can try the spiciest one.”

So far, he has raised $1,620 out of $5,000. The goal has to be reached by July 29, or it will be refunded to the donors.

