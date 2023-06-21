21 kids graduate from Project Imagine’s sports-based youth development program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s Project Imagine is celebrating the kids who completed their sports-based youth development training camp.

Twenty-one kids under the age of twelve graduated from the training camp Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m glad I got this certificate,” said Davion Stewart, Project Imagine member. “I learned how to have good sportsmanship and make friends here.”

The four-day camp is designed to prevent kids from going down the wrong path through sports, teamwork, and leadership.

“They’re not bad kids, but that doesn’t mean they ain’t around it,” said Coach Stick, Outreach Worker for Project Imagine. “That doesn’t mean you don’t walk out of your door and see it on the corner, or at the gas station, or anything like that. So, this right here gives them something to be a bigger part of that’s positive.”

They took part in classes that focused on sportsmanship, adverse childhood experiences, and basketball skills training. They also had lots of time for free play.

“We’re trying to create a safe environment away from where they might be surrounded with a lot of negativity. We want to bring them to a positive atmosphere to be able to play basketball, socialize, build social skills and the fundamentals of the game, as well,” added Coach Stick.

“My favorite part is, I get to see most of my friends outside of school,” said Tashaun Johnson, Project Imagine member. “It’s somewhere we can do what we like to do in school, and we’re guided by the coaches.”

The coaches keep in touch with the kids even after graduation.

“The kids really never go anywhere because they know our expectations. That keeps them active and keeps them doing something, so they won’t fall into anything negative. So, we keep the relationship,” said Coach Stick.

The next Project Imagine youth training camp begins on July 10. Kids can be signed up the day of at Squires Recreation Center.

