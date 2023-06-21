“Every Second Counts” safety project to install security films on windows of Lynchburg Public Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Safe Schools Lynchburg is raising funds for the safety “Every Second Counts” project.

“Safety first because safety second just doesn’t make any sense,” said LCS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

Officials say they will install security films on the first-floor windows of E.C Glass High School before the beginning of the school year.

The new glass is not bulletproof but is designed to deter entry. Experts say it slows down intruders by about a minute.

Ryan Zuidema, LPD Chief of Police, says the seconds count the most.

“Anytime we have the ability to delay or deny someone access into the building, those seconds are critical,” says Zuidema.

“Our children are the greatest asset our country has and why should they have to go to school and have to worry about someone busting through the glass or busting in the school with a gun?” asked the chairman of SSL, Rick Read.

Edwards says the school system improved digital mappings of buildings, upgrading and adding cameras, as well as crisis plans.

“Our core mission is teaching and learning, but without safety, teaching and learning don’t exist,” added Edwards.

LCS wants to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors. The committee plans to install the films in all of the schools in the district.

