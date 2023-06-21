Birthdays
Henry County man arrested on fentanyl distribution and gun charges

Michael Aundrea Hairston mugshot
Michael Aundrea Hairston mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fieldale man is in custody on drug and gun charges.

June 21, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators used a warrant to search a home at 188 George Hairston Road. When deputies entered the home, Michael Aundrea Hairston, 39, was armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the sheriff’s office, and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office seized suspected fentanyl during this investigation.

Hairston is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center, charged with Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl after having a prior conviction, Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. and Possession of a firearm while knowingly being in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled substance

More charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

