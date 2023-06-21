Library lecture features Bedford Boys experience

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library will host the founder of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center to talk about his experience meeting the Bedford Boys’ families and creating the nationally recognized museum.

Founder Ken Parker will present the discussion titled “The Boys You Wish You Knew” and explain more about the 38 young men killed.

There is still time to register for the event that is happening Thursday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

