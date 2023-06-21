New children’s book highlights life of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s book highlights NASCAR legend Wendell Scott and encourages children to work together to find success.

The Wendell Scott Foundation unveiled its new children’s book “Born Driven” that will be available starting Nov. 28.

The Foundation’s CEO and Wendell Scott’s grandson Warrick Scott Sr. joined Here @ Home to explain more about the uplifting tale and its goal to keep the trailblazer’s legacy alive.

Wendell Scott was the first African-American racecar driver to win the Grand National. Born in Danville, he began racing in the local circuits before zooming into the national spotlight.

The book is available for pre-order now.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.