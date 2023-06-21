Birthdays
No charges to be filed against deputy who shot dog

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No criminal charges will be filed against an Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a dog, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

The deputy was called April 19, 2023, about a dog running loose in the Paynes Grade area. Gardner says the deputy was attacked and bitten by the dog, and the deputy shot and killed the dog when use of his baton failed to stop the dog’s attack.

Based on her review of evidence, Gardner says she found criminal charges are not appropriate against the deputy in this case, saying, “After a thorough review of the evidence available, it appears that Deputy McGuire acted in reasonable fear of bodily injury while the dog was aggressively biting him. Consequently, criminal charges against Deputy McGuire are not appropriate.”

Read Gardner’s letter below:

