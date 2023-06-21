Radford city superintendent addresses the community during his final school board meeting

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools (RCPS) said ‘see you later’ to their longtime superintendent Robert Graham Tuesday night.

Graham resigned from the position earlier this month.

It was an emotional school board meeting for everyone in the school administration building. The meeting room was packed with community members who cheered Graham on as he led his final school board meeting and delivered his final words.

“I will miss the school division more than you know. I always thought when I took this position, I would be able to retire here but unfortunately that is not possible. My wish as an outgoing superintendent is that our children become the priority again. They are special and deserve nothing but the best,” Graham wrote in a letter during his last RCPS school board meeting.

He served as RCPS’s superintendent for 18 years.

In his message to the RCPS community, he thanked his family, faculty, and staff for almost two decades of memories, and accomplishments, and for providing children with an education.

“I will never forget the sacrifices they made to ensure I had all I needed to be a quality superintendent of the Radford City School Division. They supported me because I wanted to support you. I am grateful for the support I have been provided by the city and our school community. I don’t think we would ever have earned the accolades we consistently received without this support. I continue to be amazed by this faculty, staff, and leadership team. There is no doubt that this is a special school system because of all they bring every minute of every day,” Graham said.

Graham will serve as Pulaski County Public Schools superintendent beginning July 1st, 2023

“Please know that I am just across the bridge and I’m available at any time as Dr. Siers and I did before the pandemic I am hopeful that the RCPS interim and hired superintendent will work together with PCPs to ensure we provide the students in the New River Valley with the best opportunities possible. Go Bobcats!” Graham wrote.

The school board also announced the interim superintendent will be Dr. Roger Collins effective July 1st, 2023 until the division can conduct the search for a new superintendent.

