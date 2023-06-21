Roanoke City Council approves amendments to contract for Fishburn Park coffee shop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Justin and Keri vanBlaricom’s dream to turn the former Fishburn Park Caretaker’s Cottage into a coffee shop is one step closer. In a 6-0 vote, Roanoke City Council approved amending the vanBlaricom’s contract for the property for the second time, which they have had since late 2022.

“I believe that we have come up with what is the best compromise. There are things that weren’t in the first contract, like the first right of refusal, keeping that open space, those things have been addressed,” said Council Member Peter Volosin.

The 1.1 acre property has been in the spotlight for months. Council voted 6-1 against a rezoning request from the vanBlaricom’s in May. Citing concerns over the .5 acre of green space the family would acquire on top of the .6 acre for the coffee shop. The vanBlaricom’s have always argued they plan to invest more than $150,000 into the cottage and having the extra land is vital in case something goes wrong.

Since that decision, the vanBlaricom’s remained optimistic they would be able to discuss a compromise with the city to still make their dream possible. That happened Tuesday night. Some of those changes include: the city has priority to buy back the land if the vanBlaricom’s ever sell it, put in writing that the .6 acre will be for the coffee shop and the .5 acre will remain recreational open space and extends the closing date on the sale to September 30th.

“I think for me, it’s not a win win situation, unfortunately. But the coffee shop, I think is a plus, losing the park land is a negative. But we do have a compromise and I am comfortable with the compromise. And we’ll just have to look at things differently the next time,” said Council Member Trish White-Boyd.

Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb was the only council member to vote in favor of the rezoning in May and continued to voice his support for this project.

“I want to say, I think this is a really good investment for our city, I think this is a great vision. I commend the vanBlaricom’s for their patience, for their thoughtfulness for their open mindedness to arrive at a compromise,” said Cobb.

Justin vanBlaricom spoke with us after the meeting and added they are excited that the council made this decision and agreed it’s a compromise for everyone.

The next step is the vanBlaricom’s will need to re-submit a rezoning request by June 26th. That request would go before the planning commission first and would set-up another vote by council. All expected to happen in August.

