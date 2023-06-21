Roanoke College poll tracks Virginians’ political anxiety, trust in government

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is releasing more results from a recent survey, gauging Virginians’ political anxiety and trust in government.

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research has been tracking political anxiety for several years. The latest survey was conducted in May.

Senior Political Analyst Dr. Bryan Parsons says it wasn’t surprising to see an uptick, given the current political environment.

“The state of American politics, polarization, the rhetoric that we see - while it’s difficult to tease out all of these individual factors, I think all are contributing to the reported levels of anxiety that we see in our index,” Parsons told WDBJ7.

The poll also showed Virginians are more satisfied with how democracy works at the state and local levels, than they are with the nation as a whole.

