Roanoke Taekwondo Academy bouncing back

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke martial arts studio is getting ready for a full summer.

Roanoke Taekwondo Academy has over 70 kids signed up for its summer program, the most it has ever had.

The school struggled through the pandemic due to heightened safety protocols and economic changes, but thanks to new programs and an experienced leadership team, the school is growing more than ever.

“What helped was that a lot of our students had kind of a martial arts mentality, this was a fight,” said Chief Instructor Sean Abbott. “It was the people who had the heart, who had the vision, who had the spirit, to want to stay in and keep this special.”

The Academy is in the Tanglewood Mall and more details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.