Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke Taekwondo Academy bouncing back

Banner and Entrance for the Roanoke Taekwondo Academy
Banner and Entrance for the Roanoke Taekwondo Academy(WDBJ Staff)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke martial arts studio is getting ready for a full summer.

Roanoke Taekwondo Academy has over 70 kids signed up for its summer program, the most it has ever had.

The school struggled through the pandemic due to heightened safety protocols and economic changes, but thanks to new programs and an experienced leadership team, the school is growing more than ever.

“What helped was that a lot of our students had kind of a martial arts mentality, this was a fight,” said Chief Instructor Sean Abbott. “It was the people who had the heart, who had the vision, who had the spirit, to want to stay in and keep this special.”

The Academy is in the Tanglewood Mall and more details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional rainfall totals may top 2-4" through the end of the week.
Periods of lighter rain again Thursday along with a warming trend
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Provisional votes not yet counted after Virginia primary election
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
The Boardwalk funnel cake
Funnel cake shop opens in downtown Blacksburg

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech expert discusses tips to prevent summer learning loss
Solar panels
West Virginia company completes first solar installation in Virginia
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible