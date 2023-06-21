Birthdays
West Virginia company completes first solar installation in Virginia

Solar panels
Solar panels(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Solar Holler, a West Virginia-based solar energy company, has crossed state lines into Virginia’s New River Valley.

“We’ve been working all across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Western Maryland, and we thought it was about time to cross across the Blue Ridge and start doing work in southwestern Virginia as well,” President and Founder of Solar Holler Dan Conant said.

Wednesday, Solar Holler cut the ribbon on its first solar energy system installation in Christiansburg.

“We’ve been on a mission for the last decade to build up a clean energy industry here in Appalachia,” Conant said.

George Demestro and his wife just made the switch to solar energy. He says he wants to help the environment.

“Every little bit is going to count,” Demestro said. “Right now, it’s like a grain of sand; you put enough of them together you have a pile.”

He also appreciates the lower electric bills.

“My average bill is about $130 a month; that will be cut down to approximately $8 and me and my wife like that little bit of savings,” Demestro said.

“From the roof, the panels are pumping out power every day. It’ll first go to powering whatever is going on in the house, whether it’s the fridge or the TV, or the lights or whatever we got going on,” Conant said. “If there’s... if it’s producing more than the family is using at any given time, the power will flow back through the meter, run your meter backwards.”

Solar Holler says the average system costs between $30,000 and $40,000 to install and get up and running. Conant says over time, it pays off.

“You’re going to end up paying less on your paying off the system than you would have paid for your utility bill, but then from there, you never have to worry about rate hikes, because once the system is in, that cost doesn’t change and your prices are locked in until you pay off the system, and then it’s all gravy,” Conant said.

