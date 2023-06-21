Summer Solstice marks beginning of peak solar cycle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is the Summer Solstice which is our longest day of the year. NASA is using the occasion to remind us about the power of our sun and some upcoming solar activity.

Nicole Rayl, Associate Director for Flight in the Heliophysics Division at NASA HQ joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

“If you had to visualize like a doorway being the size of the sun that the Earth would be a dime,” she said. “Ae are so small in comparison to this incredible, amazing and dynamic star that is ever changing. We see its effects in space, weather and life on Earth and with our spacecraft that are observing it. And we’re just a teeny little pindot when it comes to this amazing star we have in our neighborhood.”

Rayl explained that the solstice marks the time in which the southern hemisphere is tipped away from the sun and begins winter.

“You’re gonna see this flip in December. So we shift into our winter timeframe,” she said. “But you know, humans have been celebrating the solstice for thousands of years. It’s an incredible time just to think about as our Earth changes on its axis and its rotation. We get to enjoy the warm sunshine and hopefully some barbecues and fun time and better days ahead than we’re seeing today.”

NASA is getting ready to kick of its Heliophysics Big Year, where it recognizes the impact of the sun in everything we do.

“And so this is a celebration globally of the sun’s impact on our lives impact on Earth and impact beyond,” Rayle said. “...We also have Parker Solar Probe, one of our spacecraft that is out there orbiting right now making its closest approach yet to the sun. It’s literally touching the sun, within the sun’s atmosphere, getting as close as we can... And we really invite everyone to participate in the citizen science activities, our eclipse events and everything going on.”

She explained that the sun is about to enter the peak of its eleven year cycle. That means more solar flares and eruptions at the sun’s surface.

“Humans are safe, we’re not going to have impacts with this event, but they do impact our technology,” she said. “Things like our navigation and our radio. Sometimes our power grids and also how we protect astronauts in space and how we shield them from the radiation events that are going on.”

This solar activity also means we can anticipate two solar eclipses within the next year! The eclipse on October 13 will be seen from Oregon to Texas.

And another one on April 8, 2024 will be seen from Texas to Maine.

