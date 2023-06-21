Birthdays
Two people shot in NE Roanoke; victims uncooperative with police

A police car.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two victims of a Roanoke shooting Wednesday sustained non-life-threatening wounds, according to Roanoke Police, who say the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

Police were called about 3:25 a.m. June 21, 2023 about shots being fired near Plantation Road NE. Officers were flagged down by a person at a business in the 3600 block of Plantation Road. Officers found property damage consistent with a shooting, but no victims, according to police.

A short time later, police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal vehicle at LewisGale Medical Center, and officers went there to talk to the victim. After that, police were notified about another person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers also went there to talk to the man who had been shot.

Preliminary police investigation indicates both men were injured in the shooting on Plantation Road NE, but police say, “Details are limited at this time due to the victims’ lack of cooperation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

