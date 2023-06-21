Birthdays
‘World Help” ships container filled with aid to Guatemala

A 40-foot shipping container full of aid is on its way to Guatemala.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local humanitarian organization, World Help, sent a shipping container filled with hygiene supplies, medical supplies, and medical equipment to its partners in Guatemala.

These containers will impact hundreds of thousands of people who lack access to or cannot afford the items donated. This is one of 20 containers the organization plans to ship to Guatemala this year.

“It’s important to take care of others and so many people around the world are hurting, they’re in need,” said Director of Humanitarian Aid, Josh Brewer.

World Help currently works in over 40 countries throughout the world.

“This program allows us to meet some of the most basic tangible needs,” added Brewer.

Click here to volunteer or get involved with World Help.

