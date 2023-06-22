Birthdays
8.8 tons of debris collected during Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days

Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days.
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Approximately 8.8 tons of debris was removed from Smith Mountain Lake during the 35th Annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days.

The event’s organizer said the amount collected throughout May was double that of 2022, and over twice as many people participated.

“We had 364 volunteers fill an estimated 1,000 trash bags with debris that would otherwise be in the lake,” said Bill Butterfield, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), which organizes the program in collaboration with the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).

According to the report, volunteers covered more than 35 miles of shoreline, hauling off a vast amount of loose debris. Items collected included plastic and glass bottles, beverage cans, plastic bags, food wrappers, rubber tubs, a paddle boat, a real estate sign, logs, and tree branches.

