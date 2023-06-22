Birthdays
AAA expects busiest summer travel season in years

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s shaping up to be a busy summer travel season.

Morgan Dean, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said some travel bookings are even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

Dean said prices are also up. Airfare for popular destinations is up about 40 percent over last year.

The good news? Airline staffing and car rental inventory are up from last year, too. If you’re planning a road trip, AAA reminds drivers to stay up on car maintenance.

“Driving on under-inflated tires is like paying 15 to 20 cents more per gallon, because that much more of the tire and the vehicle are touching against the road,” Dean explained. “It’s using that much more gas to go and keep it up to speed. So get those tires pumped up to the right pressure, so you’re maximizing those miles per gallon. Even if gas is cheaper this year, we want to get every bit out of it that we can.”

AAA reports gas is about $1.50 less than last year.

You can watch our full conversation with Dean here on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

