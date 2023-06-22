Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

The Crooked Road celebrates 20 years with songwriting contest

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crooked Road is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a songwriting contest.

In 2004, The Crooked Road started celebrating Southwest Virginia’s heritage music through performances, venues and festivals.

Executive Director Carrie Beck joined Here @ Home to talk more about upcoming events and the 20th anniversary of the Crooked Road.

The songwriting contest celebrating the non-profit’s anniversary will accept submissions starting June 26 until September 1.

The top five finalists will then perform in a concert Oct. 19 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Two people shot in NE Roanoke; victims uncooperative with police
Our string of wet weather continues.
Wet weather continues today along with late-week warming trend
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
The Boardwalk funnel cake
Funnel cake shop opens in downtown Blacksburg

Latest News

The Crooked Road Celebrates 20 Years with Songwriting Contest
The Crooked Road Celebrates 20 Years with Songwriting Contest
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations
It's shaping up to be one of the busiest summer travel seasons in the last few years. How can...
WDBJ7+ Prepare for Busy Summer Travel Season