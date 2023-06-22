The Crooked Road celebrates 20 years with songwriting contest
Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crooked Road is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a songwriting contest.
In 2004, The Crooked Road started celebrating Southwest Virginia’s heritage music through performances, venues and festivals.
Executive Director Carrie Beck joined Here @ Home to talk more about upcoming events and the 20th anniversary of the Crooked Road.
The songwriting contest celebrating the non-profit’s anniversary will accept submissions starting June 26 until September 1.
The top five finalists will then perform in a concert Oct. 19 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.