The Crooked Road celebrates 20 years with songwriting contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crooked Road is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a songwriting contest.

In 2004, The Crooked Road started celebrating Southwest Virginia’s heritage music through performances, venues and festivals.

Executive Director Carrie Beck joined Here @ Home to talk more about upcoming events and the 20th anniversary of the Crooked Road.

The songwriting contest celebrating the non-profit’s anniversary will accept submissions starting June 26 until September 1.

The top five finalists will then perform in a concert Oct. 19 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center.

