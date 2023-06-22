Dangers of lightning spotlighted with summer outdoor activities coming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A decline in deaths from lightning has occurred over the years as lightning fatalities have dropped from around 55 per year to fewer than 30 a year. This is due in part of awareness of the dangers of lightning and people seeking safety when thunderstorms are present, plus some people do not report lightning injuries.

This week is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. This week started in 2001 to bring attention to the dangers of lightning and to help educate people along the way.

So far this year we have had five lightning deaths in the United States. Two have happened in Florida, two in Texas and one in Pennsylvania.

The top 3 activities related to lightning fatalities from 2006 to 2022 are primarily activities that are outdoors and near bodies of water. The number one killer is while people are fishing.

The best thing to do is make sure you know the forecast, plan ahead, and make sure there is shelter nearby in case storms could interfere with your day.

