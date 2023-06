LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fireworks on the Riverfront is coming to Lynchburg around 9 p.m. June 30.

There will food, music and other activities beginning at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Marketing Director James Ford visited 7@four with a preview.

For more information, click downtownlynchburg.com/fireworks or facebook.com/events/1565531357332954.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.