Future Farmers of America Convention held in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is hosting the 97th annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Convention.

The convention gives high school students a chance to show off their skills in a variety of competitions. Students will also connect with industry professionals to learn more about a career in agriculture.

”We’re hoping the students really find a place, they find a home, and they feel driven to really go out and help their community wherever they can find, whether it be within agriculture or not. We want all of our students to make sure that they understand they are valuable, that they have a place, and they can really change the world around them wherever they are by simply just wearing this blue jacket.” said National FFA President Andrew Seibel.

The National FFA Convention will take place in November.

