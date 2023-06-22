“It’s Here!” Call is out for artists’ portrait proposals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cultural Endowment and the Roanoke Arts Commission are leading a variety of partners in exploring the power of the arts.

“We’ve been asking the question. How do the arts make us a better community?” asked Arts and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson.

‘It’s Here!’ is a song celebrating Roanoke as a place where you can make things happen. Artists Bryan Hancock and JP Powell came together to write ‘It’s Here’, encouraging artists to make their statement in Roanoke.

“You know when mutual friends try to set each other up and think ‘these two will be good together’, it was kind of like that,” added Powell.

“It’s important to let people know that they belong and if they have some type of art to share,” says Hancock. “It’s important to do that and to be about their craft and gift.‘’

The song is a catalyst for Roanoke Arts Commission’s open call for original portraits.

“We’re gonna pay 40 artists $500 each to create a work of art,” explained Jackson. “Then we’ll have it on display for up to a year. We are going to use that to market, promote and celebrate our community.”

The committee is asking artists to propose a portrait of someone in the community who’s making a difference right here and right now in the Star City.

“We’ve seen a lot of this happening lately,” added Jackson when discussing the impact the arts have on businesses in the community.

“Where murals being painted on it and it just wakes up downtown and the neighborhood, it celebrates aspects of the community that we love.”

The committee encourages those who want to submit a proposal to listen to the song and get inspired. The deadline to submit proposals is July 12. Click here to apply.

