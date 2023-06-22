McDonald’s owners and operators donate check to Ronald McDonald House Charities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - McDonald’s owners and operators donated a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

Happy Meals for the House was a week-long promotion at Roanoke McDonald’s restaurants.

Operators raised $16,000 through the purchase of Happy Meals. 10% of those purchases went toward donations. Around 57 Local Roanoke McDonald’s participated in the promotion.

Executive Director Shannon Boothe says the raised money will go toward general family operations.

”We see the difference we’re making in their lives,” added Boothe. “We see them come to us with tears in their eyes and worry across their foreheads, not sure what’s going to happen with their child.”

RMHC of Southwest Virginia says they depend on the community to help them support families.

