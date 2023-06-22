Non-profits ready for GiveLocalNRV day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - June 28-29 is important for over 100 non-profits in the New River Valley.

“This is our 10th year now and I think it speaks to how generous our community is, and a lot of nonprofits are excited to make this one of their big fundraisers for the year,” Community Foundation of the NRV’s Lindsey Gleason said.

GiveLocalNRV day is a 24-hour fundraising period organized by the Community Foundation of the NRV. This year, the foundation has a goal to raise $500,000 for area non-profits.

“67 organizations have received gifts, and that’s from over 700 donors,” Gleason said.

Early giving period is open now and that’s brought in over $200,000 so far to non-profits including Friends of Animal Care and Control.

“We have limited funds and by having the fundraiser it enables us to be able to contribute to help the shelter,” President of FACC Carol Trutt said.

With funds from giving day, they can service animals in need across the area.

“Our goal is $3,000,” Trutt said. “I don’t know if it’s too high but I’m hoping that people would consider us, giving to us, because they know there’s a lot of fundraising going on out there for the community, but this is very, very important.”

The Community Foundation says there are non-profits of all sizes taking part in GiveLocalNRV Day and they all do important work.

“We have over 100 registered and if you’re interested in arts and culture, or health or poverty issues, or animals, children, the list goes on, so there’s an organization out there that you probably have heard of, and you may have supported in the past, and it’s just a great way to shine a light on how much great work is being done year-round,” Gleason said.

GiveLocalNRV begins at noon June 29 and ends at noon June 30.

