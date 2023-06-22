Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pulaski removes listing for land previously listed for sale

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is taking a parcel of land off the market.

A plot of land on the corner of 6th St. and North Washington Ave. will no longer be for sale.

The town wants to use the land to create a space benefitting the entire town. Right now, Pulaski isn’t sure what it will be; town council will be considering many options.

“We removed it from the market, with the idea that we would proceed forth with creating something there that would benefit the entire community that wouldn’t benefit any one single family, that it would be something that better Pulaski as a whole,” Pulaski’s Economic Developer Mike Haskins said.

If you have suggestions for what the land should be, you can reach out to Haskins at mhaskins@pulaskitown.org.

The goal is to have something for the community in place by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Our string of wet weather continues.
Wet weather continues today along with late-week warming trend
A police car.
Two people shot in NE Roanoke; victims uncooperative with police
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
The Boardwalk funnel cake
Funnel cake shop opens in downtown Blacksburg

Latest News

Pulaski Removes Listing for Land Previously for Sale
Pulaski Removes Listing for Land Previously for Sale
Non-Profits Ready for GiveLocalNRV Day
Non-Profits Ready for GiveLocalNRV Day
Construction Trades Experience Camp Hosted for Teens
Construction Trades Experience Camp Hosted for Teens
Food from County Smoak restaurant in Lynchburg
Lynchburg Living Restaurant Week underway
Lynchburg Living Restaurant Week Underway
Lynchburg Living Restaurant Week Underway