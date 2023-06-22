Pulaski removes listing for land previously listed for sale

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is taking a parcel of land off the market.

A plot of land on the corner of 6th St. and North Washington Ave. will no longer be for sale.

The town wants to use the land to create a space benefitting the entire town. Right now, Pulaski isn’t sure what it will be; town council will be considering many options.

“We removed it from the market, with the idea that we would proceed forth with creating something there that would benefit the entire community that wouldn’t benefit any one single family, that it would be something that better Pulaski as a whole,” Pulaski’s Economic Developer Mike Haskins said.

If you have suggestions for what the land should be, you can reach out to Haskins at mhaskins@pulaskitown.org.

The goal is to have something for the community in place by the end of the year.

