Teens graduate from Roanoke apprenticeship program

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ceremony Thursday evening at the Berglund Center was a special celebration for 11 young people in the city of Roanoke.

They graduated from the city’s Teen Apprenticeship Program, that grew from the work of the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

The teenagers spent several weeks in a training program, and will be employed in city departments for the summer.

Angelia Vernon is Roanoke’s Director of Human Resources.

“Our participants range from age 14 upwards of 17 years of age,” Vernon said in an interview. “Sometimes it’s referred to as at-risk youth; we like to think of it as youth with potential, and so we’re really trying to provide opportunities for them to be successful in our community.”

Including the latest group, 37 young people have graduated from the apprenticeship program, and the city hopes to enroll another group in the fall.

McDonald's Restaurants Donate to Ronald McDonald House
United Way Holds Days of Action
Teens Graduate from Roanoke Apprenticeship Program
