Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the truck went over the side of the bridge around the 1-mile marker.

Officials say the truck went over the left side of the northbound lanes around 1:50 p.m. and damaged the guardrail and curb on the bridge.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the US Coast Guard assisted the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police after the incident.

