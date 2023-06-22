Virginia Technical Institute to host Construction Trades Experience camp for teens

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Technical Institute (VTI) is hosting a Construction Trades Summer Experience camp for students in 8th to 10th grade.

The four-day camp will begin Monday, June 26.

The students will get to build their construction trade skills and learn about career opportunities in the field. They will also hear from guest speakers and participate in hands-on activities.

There will be free transportation from Gretna Middle School, Chatham Middle School, and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to VTI each day.

“What we want to do is provide an avenue where students who are technically gifted can find their value in learning and something that they’re passionate about and give them those opportunities,” said David Sage, Executive Director of VTI.

The camp is free and there are still open spots. Participants can register online.

