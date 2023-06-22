Volunteers join United Way of Roanoke Valley for 438 hours of community service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the rainy weather forecast, United Way of Roanoke Valley is still hosting Days of Action: Community-Wide Service Projects.

Every June volunteers from all over the valley join the organization for the worldwide day of collective action. Organizers say it is a time when United Way of Roanoke Valley asks volunteers to help put its mission into action. The goal is to improve the quality of life and make a difference in education, financial stability, and health.

On Wednesday they volunteered in Craig County, on Thursday they’re volunteering in Roanoke and on Saturday they will volunteer in Franklin County. Vice President of Community Impact Cheryl Mosley said they weren’t going to let the rain stop them from going into action and helping others.

The organization is joined by over 100 volunteers who are committing to 438 hours of community service. They will assist the following organizations: New Castle Christian Church, Craig County Department of Social Services, Craig County Recreation and Conservation Association, Habitat for Humanity, Presbyterian Community Center, Morningside Urban Farm, Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Clean Valley Council, and the Pigg River Association.

