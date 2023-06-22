World’s oldest African penguin dies at Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Metro Richmond Zoo announced Thursday that E.T., the world’s oldest African penguin, died peacefully on Saturday from natural causes. She was 43 years old.

At the time of her passing, E.T. was the world’s oldest known African penguin. Until a new penguin lives longer than 43 years 4 months, and 20 days, she will keep the title of the oldest African penguin to have ever lived on record.

In the wild, the average lifespan of African penguins is around 15 to 20 years.

A release post on the zoo’s website says E.T. was a favorite among zoo visitors and staff, and people worldwide loved her. Earlier this year, she “competed” in Penguins International’s March of the Penguin Madness tournament. She made it to the “Flipper Four.”

E.T. hatched at the Detroit Zoo on January 28, 1980, and later moved to the Columbus Zoo, where she was named in 1982, the same year the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was released. E.T. arrived at Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995 as an original member of their penguin colony.

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. She had three mates at Metro Richmond, two of whom she outlived. Her living mate, Einstein, rejoined the penguin colony Sunday morning.

African penguins are endangered. The zoo says E.T. contributed significantly to her species, laying over 45 eggs. One of her daughters lived to age 37.

E.T.’s quality of life was strong until the very end. She always loved to swim and was seen in her pool the day before she died.

During the morning feeding on June 17, E.T. acted normally.

In the evening, she didn’t come over when called by her caretaker, which was highly unusual. Staff moved E.T. to the temporary vet clinic, where she was seen. It was clear E.T. was passing away.

Her last moments were spent surrounded by many staff who cared for her throughout the years. Jessica Gring, one of the lead zookeepers, held E.T. in her arms, felt her take one last breath, and then passed away.

