Danville winery and brewing company expands to offer food

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company is expanding to serve food.

Its new food truck is called The Cauldron. This comes after noticing many customers would leave and go somewhere else to get food.

The menu will rotate through a variety of street food each week from American to Greek cuisine.

The Cauldron will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Our goal is to get to being a scratch kitchen as soon as possible,” said Alex Hattwick, Head Chef for 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company. “We are on the way to being there, but we’re working on being successful and getting things up for now.”

They are currently looking to fill a line cook position.

Push Continues for Indoor Female Athletics Facility in Pittsylvania County
National Program Helps Local Food Bank
Kaine Talks Federal Legislation
