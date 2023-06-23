Birthdays
36-year-old woman wanted on child abuse charge in Amherst County; potentially traveling with endangered infant

Crystal Monique Beeson, wanted in Amherst County.
Crystal Monique Beeson, wanted in Amherst County.(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County woman is searching for a woman who is wanted on an outstanding warrant related to child abuse.

36-year-old Crystal Monique Beeson is wanted for Abuse and neglect of a child.

Deputies say Beeson is a white female who is 5′9″ tall and weighs 123 pounds with brown eyes, and brown or blond hair.

Beeson was last seen in the Lynchburg area and might be traveling with an endangered infant.

Anyone with information on Beeson’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-916-9373.

