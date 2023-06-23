Birthdays
Body of driver who went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel found

At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE CHARLES BAY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirmed Friday they recovered the body of a driver whose tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the bridge.

On Thursday, June 22, around 1:50 p.m., a tractor-trailer owned by Keep It Moving 22, LLC went overboard on the left side of the bridge northbound between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island at the 1 MP on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

A spokesperson with CBBT confirmed the vehicle’s driver was Christopher Scott, 36, of Henrico County.

Portsmouth-based Crofton Diving successfully recovered Scott’s body and the truck on Friday, June 23, around 3 p.m.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.

CBBT Police are conducting an investigation, and it remains ongoing. The cause of the accident remains undetermined at this time.

