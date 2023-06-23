Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Poplar Forest’s Independence Day celebrations kick off the weekend before the 4th of July, with its annual production of “1776-The Musical” June 29 and 30 and July 1. Audiences are invited to take lawn chairs and picnic food (with non-alcoholic beverages), and purchase wine, beer and other concessions, enjoying a musical telling of the drafting and passing of the Declaration of Independence.

The celebration continues on July 4 with a colonial fair featuring artisans, tradesman, children’s activities, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence by “Thomas Jefferson.”

July 4th festivities have been an annual tradition at Poplar since 1986, when the facility opened to the public regularly for the first time.

“1776″ begins at 7:30 p.m. The July 4th Celebration will take place from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Director of Programs & Education Mary Massie dropped by 7@four to talk about the festivities.

For more information, click poplarforest.org or facebook.com/poplarforest.

