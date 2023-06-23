Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Doctor addresses pregnancy risks, offers resources following Olympian death

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pregnancy complications can happen to people who look to be the picture of health and that’s why a local group is advocating for mothers to pay attention to their bodies and speak up when something does not feel right.

Recently, a 32-year-old Olympian, Tori Bowie, died from complications of childbirth.

Her death has sparked a renewed look at maternal mortality and the importance of educating mothers.

Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist at Carilion Clinic and the co-founder of Huddle Up Moms.

She joined Here @ Home to talk more about the risks involved in pregnancy and the warning signs of pre-eclampsia or eclampsia.

During the discussion she encouraged women to educate themselves through preconception counseling and look for experts in places like Carilion Women’s Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Improving weather conditions as we head through the weekend.
Fewer showers along with a weekend warm up
Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
Oceangate Titan Submersible
Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Doctor Addresses Pregnancy Risks
Doctor Addresses Pregnancy Risks
Dr. William Brady says before you travel, consider your health status and talk with your doctor...
Traveling this summer? Here’s how to make sure your trip is a healthy one
Generic photo of a horse.
Horse euthanized after testing positive for Equine Herpesvirus
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open in Danville
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open in Danville