Doctor addresses pregnancy risks, offers resources following Olympian death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pregnancy complications can happen to people who look to be the picture of health and that’s why a local group is advocating for mothers to pay attention to their bodies and speak up when something does not feel right.

Recently, a 32-year-old Olympian, Tori Bowie, died from complications of childbirth.

Her death has sparked a renewed look at maternal mortality and the importance of educating mothers.

Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist at Carilion Clinic and the co-founder of Huddle Up Moms.

She joined Here @ Home to talk more about the risks involved in pregnancy and the warning signs of pre-eclampsia or eclampsia.

During the discussion she encouraged women to educate themselves through preconception counseling and look for experts in places like Carilion Women’s Maternal Fetal Medicine.

