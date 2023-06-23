Evans Spring planning process update brings continued opposition on potential development

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Potential development ideas for Evans Spring are nothing new in northwest Roanoke. City Council revived those discussions in June 2022 and hired consultant Land Planning and Design Associates to put together a new master plan.

“This is the third attempt to destroy our neighborhood. This is not the first, this is not the second, this is the third,” said resident Carolyn Patterson.

Land Planning and Design Associates hosted its first public meeting in March over potential future development in Evans Spring. That meeting brought in more than a hundred people, with most we spoke with entirely against any development. That opposition was echoed Thursday night as around 30 residents came out for the update.

“I cannot accept, that whatever they want to do, they are going to do anything to disrupt the community and the neighborhoods of Roanoke. It’s unacceptable,” said another resident.

Land Planning and Design Associates presented the update to City Council Tuesday night, but wanted to give the community another chance to see it in person. The update shares that of the almost 152 acres of land, at least 107 acres are developable.

“There’s a lot of concern about what’s going on next door, we get that, and that’s why we’re doing this process,” said Chris Chittum, Roanoke’s executive director of Community Development and Placemaking.

The update showed that 350 people took the survey that was opened to the public earlier this year. Though it also dove deeper into what the community would and wouldn’t want if a potential development happens.

With some potential land uses including: a focus on the environment in the area, small businesses, small footprint and affordable housing, restaurants, a grocery store and even a theatre.

Residents attending the meeting worry that development could bring with it traffic through neighborhoods, impact the environment and potentially drive out current homeowners.

“We all have to stand up for each other and what we hold sacred and that is the things that we cannot produce on our own,” said one resident.

Though development is opposed, this planning process was revived with potential future development in mind.

“That’s what we’re assuming. The 2013 plan did presume, that commercial development and some elements of residential development would occur on this property. How it’s arranged is important, probably more intensive uses up near the interstate, but as it comes back toward the neighborhood, that intensity steps down and kind of becomes more residentially oriented and very small scale kind of neighborhood business orientation. ...We’re working from that concept. Again, City Council adopted that and that’s what we’ve got to work with right now. And so we’re trying to come up with a plan that really fits within that really general framework, kind of putting some details in there about where buildings might be, how streets might be arranged,” said Chittum.

Chittum shared there will be more public meetings in the future and they hope to have a draft finalized sometime this fall. He added if they get to that point and don’t feel like they have an acceptable product, it will take more time.

