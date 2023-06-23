Birthdays
Gun buyback event, Groceries Not Guns, set for Saturday in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An effort to reduce the number of guns in the Roanoke Valley returns Saturday.

Groceries Not Guns is now in its third year. The gun buyback event will trade grocery store gift cards for firearms.

Brenda Hale is President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“If everybody in the Roanoke Valley did something, we could eradicate this gun violence. So we are doing something. We are doing our part, what we’re able to do. And all we can do is ask the community, do what you can do,” Hale said.

Groceries Not Guns is a partnership between the Roanoke Branch NAACP and the Roanoke Police Department, with support from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission, Carilion Clinic, the Roanoke Quaker Meeting, Food Lion and Kroger.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Melrose Community Center at 1427 Melrose Avenue NW. Free gun locks will also be available.

