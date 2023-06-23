Birthdays
Man arrested for murder in Danville

Demetrius Agee Townes mugshot.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for a murder that took place in Danville Thursday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

35-year-old Demetrius Agee Townes was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police arrested Townes after finding 43-year-old Joe Arnold Martin inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Washington Street Thursday night with a gunshot wound. Martin was pronounced dead after being transported to SOVAH Health.

Police say they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

This shooting marks the fifth murder of 2023 in Danville.

