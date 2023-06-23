Off Season continues push for indoor female athletics facility in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the community are teaming up to highlight the need for an indoor sports training facility for young female athletes in the Pittsylvania County area.

Off Season was created by locals who saw a need for a place where young athletes could improve their skills during the off season and take their talents to the college level.

“Off Season is all about empowering female athletes, elevating, and supporting them to increase their performance, skills and outcomes,” said Delilah White, Executive Director of Off Season.

Their first open evaluation is Saturday at Urban Fitness. Interested athletes will meet trainers and sport specialists to design their personalized training and development plan.

“We need to prove that this is what athletes have been looking for and, especially for our female athletes, to show them that there are dedicated, selfless, experienced trainers, program managers and educators who are listening to them and who are saying, ‘Off Season is the space for you,” added White.

Through working with Off Season, one athlete emailed her highlights to her top soccer school and got an immediate response.

“It just really built her confidence,” said Renee Sheppleman, Sports Director of Off Season. “She knows that she has a whole army behind her that is going to guide her through the way and we’re going see her through it until the very end. Not only as her parent, but also as the sports director of Off Season, we’re going to make this happen for her and for other athletes in this area.”

Their end goal is to bring the first indoor sports training facility for young female athletes to the region. The $1.2 million complex in Chatham will include indoor soccer fields, basketball courts, fitness rooms, and more.

They are currently seeking donations and grants to raise around $150,000 for the land.

“We need all the help financially and with human capital that we can receive to make this a reality. Now is the time to not only speak about the struggles that we have without access to a sports facility, but to do something about it,” explained White.

To donate, sign up, or volunteer visit the Off Season website.

