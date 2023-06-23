Pollinator-friendly gardens protect important insects

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is officially a Bee City, meaning it promotes protecting pollinators.

Garden clubs throughout the valley encourage planting pollinator-friendly plants and want to remind people about their importance during Pollinator Week.

Katherine Fulghum Knopf is the Roanoke Valley Garden Club Conservation Co-Chair. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the plants people can add to their gardens and remind folks about the alternatives to pesticides.

