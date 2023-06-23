Pulaski County softball teams raising funds for state tournament travel

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Pulaski County youth softball teams are headed to the Virginia State Tournament.

The Babe Ruth 10u team and 12u team are headed to Manassas next week to battle for the state championship.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament but are looking for some community support to ease the burden on travel expenses.

Coaches say they’d like to provide meals to the players to keep costs as low as possible.

“In the economy we live in, we don’t want to put that much on the parents, so if we can do anything to help out, to take the burden off of them, that’s our main goal so the kids can just go there, focus on playing and bringing back a championship,” Coach Brandon Webb said.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

