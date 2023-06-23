Birthdays
Sheriff’s Office looking for Nelson County runaways

Andrew and Ashley Wilkerson are reported to have run away from their Nelson County home
Andrew and Ashley Wilkerson are reported to have run away from their Nelson County home(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two teenagers reported as runaways.

The teens are reported to have run away from their Arrington home on the afternoon of June 22, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Scott Wilkerson, 14, is reportedly 5′10″ and 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and may be wearing a silver necklace.

Ashley Dawn Wilkerson, 16, is reportedly 5′5″ and 185 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on the left forearm and right thigh.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest
