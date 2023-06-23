Toxin levels drop in Smith Mountain Lake algae bloom

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An algae bloom update from Smith Mountain Lake Association says toxin levels have dropped.

Last week, the Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) collected water samples at nine locations in Smith Mountain Lake (SML).

Three of the samples were collected from original bloom sites, two of which still contain unsafe levels of bacteria. Of the remaining six samples, only two sample sites contain unsafe levels. None of the sites currently contain toxins.

One more sampling event must occur before the advisory can be lifted. DEQ is scheduled to return to SML Monday, June 26 to test areas on the Roanoke arm which were reported on the VDH HAB report portal last week.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) anticipates a new status report during the week of July 10.

While a Swimming Advisory remains in place, this does not mean you are not allowed to enjoy the lake. Proper precautions and the advisory from VDH regarding swimming should be followed.

