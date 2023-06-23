Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Starlite Drive-in set to open next week

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-In Theater(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Starting June 29, people can put their cars in park and catch a movie on the big screen in Christiansburg.

Starlite Drive-in will open for its 70th season.

The drive-in is a staple to the Christiansburg community and beyond.

“We’ve had reach all the way down to North Carolina, all the way up to Ohio,” Operations Manager Jonathon Taylor said.

Next weekend, the theater will open back up to the public. Taylor says there are new features this year including plans to announce first-run movies further in advance, a membership option, and car hops for concessions.

“Car hops will be walking around the field, they’ll be able to take your order, process payment right on the car side, transmit the order to the concession stand, and it’ll be brought up to your car so you don’t even have to go in,” he said.

The theater will be open Friday through Sunday, but this week, there will be a soft opening Thursday night. The theater will show “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“It’s a cool, cool thing from back in the day that’s still around, and there’s not many of them left,” Taylor said.

This year, tickets will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Improving weather conditions as we head through the weekend.
Fewer showers along with a weekend warm up
Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
Oceangate Titan Submersible
Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest
Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest
Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest
Celebrate Independence Day at Poplar Forest
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Pollinator-Friendly Gardens Protect Important Insects
Pollinator-Friendly Gardens Protect Important Insects
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old North Carolina girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for North Carolina teen reportedly taken by masked men